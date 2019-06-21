Adaptive Art

Artfully Gifted, Artist Market Sponsor

Artfully Gifted is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that supports and promotes artists with disabilities. The organization provides an avenue for disabled artists to show and sell their work. Artfully Gifted is currently located at the Illinois Center for Rehabilitation and Education at Roosevelt (ICRE-R) in Chicago.

In addition to housing the Artfully Gifted Storefront, ICRE-R offers two programs aimed at improving the independent functioning and facilitating vocational outcomes for people with disabilities. The first program is a residential program for transition-aged youth with physical disabilities; the second program is a day program called the Vocational Initiative Program (VIP) that includes individuals with a wide variety of disabilities, autism, ADHD, intellectual disabilities, as well as physical disabilities. Artfully Gifted works with both programs to provide comprehensive services for artists like the individuals featured at this year`s Expo.

David Farber, Photographer

David's interest in wildlife and nature photography began at the age of 13 and has been his passion for the last 42 years. Not even his 1981 motorcycle accident which left him a triplegic could distract him from one of the great loves of his life. Able only to move his right arm, David shoots photos with the help of a utility frame to hold his camera and sipping tube to take the picture. His one functioning hand never has to leave the focusing ring. David also does all his own processing, mat cutting and frame building. For more information, visit Naturally Farber Photos at www.naturallyfarberphotos.com.

Jerwayne Balentine, Poet

Jerwayne Balentine is a passionate writer and gifted artist. Jerwayne was born in San Diego, California in 1992, and then moved to Chicago as a young boy. At the age of six, he was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy. He uses a power wheelchair and accesses his computer via an adapted mouse and voice-recognition software.

Julian Francisco, Kiwi Photography

Julian Francisco Aparicio Gomez is the owner of Kiwi Photography. In the summer of 2005, Julian`s life took a dramatic turn when he suffered a traumatic brain injury (TBI) after an accident involving a car. Through Julian`s willpower and support of his family, he not only regained his ability to walk—he completed high school and graduated from Harrington College of design with a degree in digital photography.

Marlena Danice Gamble, Jewelry and Ceramics Artist

Marlena Danice Gamble is an artist. She has been involved with creating and crafting since she was a child. Because of her learning disability, traditional academic activities that showed her talents were difficult for her. Marlena learned to express herself best by using her hands. When she was 12 years old, she took a ceramic class at the Beverly Arts Center. Her grandmother taught her to crochet and, in 2015, she took a jewelry making class.

Taron Parker, Lampshade Artist

Taron Parker, a 20-year-old with an intellectual disability, resides in the Southside of Chicago. Currently enrolled in the Vocational Incubator Program, Taron is committed to doing something positive for his community and becoming a successful business owner.

