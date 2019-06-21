Directions, Parking and Transpo
Directions From the North:
Take 294 South or 94 East. Take 90 (Northwest Toll way) West. Exit on 53 North. Take first exit - Algonquin Road – and turn right/West. Turn left on Thoreau Drive or Meacham Road.
Directions From Chicago:
Take I-90 (Northwest Toll way) West from Chicago. Exit on 53 North. Take first exit - Algonquin Road – and turn right/West. Turn left on Thoreau Drive or Meacham Road.
Directions From O’Hare Airport:
Exit airport and take I-90 (Northwest Toll way East. Exit on 53 North. Take first exit - Algonquin Road – and turn right/West. Turn left on Thoreau Drive or Meacham Road.
Directions From the West:
Take I-90 (Northwest Toll way) East. Exit on 53 North. Take first exit - Algonquin Road – and turn right/West. Turn left on Thoreau Drive or Meacham Road
Directions From the South:
Take 294-N - Merge on 290 West. Exit on Algonquin Road- turn right/ West. Turn left on Thoreau Drive or Meacham Road.
Parking and Drop-off
To access complimentary parking, enter the Renaissance Schaumburg Hotel and Convention Center (RSHCC) and proceed to the convention center entrance located on the East end of the complex by following the posted signage. If you would like to drop of any passengers before you park, please do so at the entrance facing North and just to the East of the ballroom entrance. Then proceed to the outdoor lot all around the building.
Self Parking is free. If you would prefer to valet your vehicle, the costs are $13 for daytime valet and $17 for overnight.
Map of Schaumburg Convention Center
Transpo to the Expo
Public Transportation Accessible travel
Regional Transportation Authority (RTA)
The Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) oversees the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), Metra, Pace Suburban Bus and Pace ADA Paratransit. Please visit https://www.rtachicago.org to plan your itinerary.
Chicago Transit Authority (CTA)
The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) operates the nation's second largest public transportation system and covers the City of Chicago and 35 surrounding suburbs. Click here for details on accessible transit. Please visit https://www.transitchicago.com/ to plan your itinerary.
Metra
Metra provides accessible travel all over Chicagoland and most of its stations are wheelchair accessible. Click here for details. Please visit www.metrarail.com to plan your itinerary. The closest train station to the Schaumburg Convention Center is the Arlington Park station on the Metro Union Pacific Northwest line.
Pace Suburban Bus Service
All Pace fixed routes are accessible for persons who use mobility aids and service is available in Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will counties. Please visit www.pacebus.com to plan your itinerary.
Pace ADA Paratransit Service
Reservations hours for Pace Suburban ADA services will be taken Monday through Friday 6:00am to 7:00pm, Saturday 8:00am to 5:00pm (when Sunday ADA service is available) and Sunday 8:00am to 5:00pm. Please click here for details and fares.
Woodfield Trolley
The Village of Schaumburg provides free accessible service from the Woodfield Mall to the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center. The trolley runs during show hours every 20 minutes on Saturday and every 30 minutes on Friday and Sunday. The Woodfield Mall stop is located on the lower level between Nordstrom and J.C. Penney. This may be a viable option for those travelling to Abilities Expo via public transportation and are having issues with the timing of the Pace Bus. Please visit the Woodfield Trolley website for more information or call (847) 923-3880.
Traveling from the City of Chicago
If you are traveling to the Expo from Chicago, here are two itineraries to consider:
- Take the CTA Blue Line to Rosemont. Then take the 606 Pace Bus to Woodfield Mall, where you can catch the trolley to the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center (details above).
- Take the CTA Blue Line to Rosemont. Then take the 600 Pace Bus to the Northwestern Transportation Center. Then take the 611 Pace Bus to the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center.
